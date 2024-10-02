Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 190.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 223,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,291,000 after purchasing an additional 146,423 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 14,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $273.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.21. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $170.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVX shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

