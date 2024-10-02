Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 305,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 180,863 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE PG opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $408.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.