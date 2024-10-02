Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 460,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,096 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 145.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 305,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,760,000 after purchasing an additional 180,863 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 150,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,004,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently commented on PG shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.89.
Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble
In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total value of $12,342,475.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,002,649.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 72,174 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.01, for a total transaction of $12,342,475.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,002,649.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %
NYSE PG opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.36. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a market capitalization of $408.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 65.69%.
Procter & Gamble Profile
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
