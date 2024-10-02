Conflux Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Conflux has a market cap of $778.20 million and $120.61 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Conflux has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,773.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $316.51 or 0.00520802 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00103327 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00029652 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.03 or 0.00223833 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.35 or 0.00030198 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.68 or 0.00073518 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Conflux

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,049,243,332 coins and its circulating supply is 4,436,743,992 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,049,003,033.21 with 4,436,503,016.86 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18572559 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 182 active market(s) with $93,959,647.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

