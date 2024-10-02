indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Shares Down 5%

Shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $3.96. Approximately 623,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,759,223 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.17.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered their target price on shares of indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $781.78 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $287,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares in the company, valued at $3,742,645.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in indie Semiconductor by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,599,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,047,000 after purchasing an additional 332,500 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 13,194,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,008,000 after buying an additional 5,115,393 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in indie Semiconductor by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,893,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,818 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 23,949.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 314,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 313,504 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 544,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 269,977 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

