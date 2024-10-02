Epwin Group (LON:EPWN) Sets New 12-Month High at $107.00

Shares of Epwin Group Plc (LON:EPWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 107 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.35), with a volume of 213520 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 106.25 ($1.42).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Epwin Group in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Epwin Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8,333.33%.
Epwin Group Plc manufactures and sells building products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Extrusion and Moulding, and Fabrication and Distribution segments. It also offers windows, doors, cavity closers, and curtain walling products; wood plastic composite and aluminium decking products, and panels; glass reinforced plastic building components.
