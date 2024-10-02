Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Trading 4.7% Higher

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $145.30. 12,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 16,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $138.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Willis Lease Finance alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WLFC

Willis Lease Finance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.87. The stock has a market cap of $980.31 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The firm had revenue of $151.12 million during the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Willis Lease Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Lease Finance

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $190,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,180,723.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Willis Lease Finance news, President Brian Richard Hole sold 1,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $126,023.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 96,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,254,854.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $190,261.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,180,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,903 shares of company stock worth $4,123,692 in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Willis Lease Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance during the second quarter worth $69,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willis Lease Finance

(Get Free Report)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Lease Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Lease Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.