Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Hits New 52-Week High at $168.55

Shares of Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 168.55 ($2.25) and last traded at GBX 167 ($2.23), with a volume of 226313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.18).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Griffin Mining in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £291.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,987.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 138.25 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 142.49.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

