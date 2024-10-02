FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,682.00

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,682 ($22.50) and last traded at GBX 1,644 ($21.99), with a volume of 59694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,589.93 ($21.27).
Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.
FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.
