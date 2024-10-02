FD Technologies (LON:FDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,682.00

FD Technologies plc (LON:FDP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,682 ($22.50) and last traded at GBX 1,644 ($21.99), with a volume of 59694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,589.93 ($21.27).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FD Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,533.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,387.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £459.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3,391.67 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.18.

FD Technologies plc provides software and consulting services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: KX, First Derivative, and MRP. It provides KX, a real-time decision-making engine that captures data, from various location and format; First Derivative, a capital markets consulting solutions; and MRP Prelytix platform, an enterprise-class predictive account-based marketing solution.

