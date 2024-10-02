Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.00

Shares of Hansard Global plc (LON:HSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 55 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 51.81 ($0.69), with a volume of 41256 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.84 ($0.71).

Hansard Global Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 48.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 48.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.73, a current ratio of 17.04 and a quick ratio of 12.11. The firm has a market cap of £73.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,094.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.52.

Hansard Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.65 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Hansard Global’s previous dividend of $1.80. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Hansard Global’s dividend payout ratio is 8,000.00%.

About Hansard Global

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. It provides unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

