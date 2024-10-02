MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Trading 4.8% Higher

MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) shot up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.10. 38,177 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 144,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.95.

MBX Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %

In other MBX Biosciences news, Director Edward T. Mathers purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Life Sciences X. L.P. Frazier bought 625,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,552,774 shares in the company, valued at $72,844,384. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward T. Mathers bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $8,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,614,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,831,776. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

MBX Biosciences Company Profile

MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.

