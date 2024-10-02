ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Trading Up 100%

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) shares traded up 100% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 230,577 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 83% from the average session volume of 126,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 401.18. The company has a market cap of C$2.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.05.

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.41 million during the quarter. ARHT Media had a negative return on equity of 1,395.47% and a negative net margin of 203.16%.

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the live and prerecorded holograms with a network of capture and display locations worldwide. Its products include Capsule, a consumer-facing holographic display that is plug-and-play for events in all lighting conditions and can be permanently installed for retail and other consumer or user-facing applications; ARHT Engine, a proprietary technology utilizes a combination of advanced hardware and software, including 3D cameras, motion capture technology, and real-time rendering software to create its holographic displays; and Virtual Global Stage, which allows multiple presenters to interact with one another on the same stage with no latency, appearing much like they would if they were physically next to one another, as well as capture studio, ARHT Hologram Screen, and HoloPod Display.

