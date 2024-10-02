Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Trading 4.7% Higher

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 4,453,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 1,125,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.
Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39.
Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group
Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile
Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.
