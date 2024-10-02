Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Trading 4.7% Higher

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.22 and last traded at $4.20. Approximately 4,453,256 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 296% from the average daily volume of 1,125,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.01.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $15.27 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFG. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 59,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 208,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 105,387 shares in the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $123,000. Georgetown University raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Georgetown University now owns 452,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 6,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.