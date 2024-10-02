City of London (LON:CTY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $385.00

City of London (LON:CTY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 385 ($5.15) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.89), with a volume of 1003003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 441 ($5.90).

City of London Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,746.00 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 436.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 423.06.

City of London Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 5.25 ($0.07) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. City of London’s payout ratio is 8,400.00%.

City of London Company Profile

The City of London Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

