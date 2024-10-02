Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Trading Up 4.9%

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $101.00 and last traded at $100.94. 798,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 1,384,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.21.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $883.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.51.

Get Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the second quarter worth about $2,285,000. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 7.3% during the second quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 172.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth about $263,000.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.