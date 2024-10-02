agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 5.9%

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.96. 5,299,466 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 4,959,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.22.

Get agilon health alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on agilon health

agilon health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Steven Sell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $227,102.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of agilon health

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of agilon health by 626.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 406.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in agilon health in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in agilon health during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for agilon health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for agilon health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.