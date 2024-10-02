Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $36.40. 241,678 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 765,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “sell” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.79 and its 200-day moving average is $40.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.36.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hilton Grand Vacations

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 218.0% during the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,200,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after purchasing an additional 823,228 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,269,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,752,000 after acquiring an additional 698,664 shares during the last quarter. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $13,700,000. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 3,984,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,107,000 after purchasing an additional 225,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gray Foundation bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations in the 4th quarter valued at $8,539,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

