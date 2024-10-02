Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Trading Up 5%

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. 7,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 74,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63.

Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTNM. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,853,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,589,000. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000.

About Contineum Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).

