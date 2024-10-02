Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM) Trading Up 5%

Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.78 and last traded at $19.78. 7,274 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 74,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Contineum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.
Read Our Latest Report on Contineum Therapeutics
Contineum Therapeutics Price Performance
Contineum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that Contineum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTNM. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new position in Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,853,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,589,000. Versant Venture Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,169,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Contineum Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,174,000.
About Contineum Therapeutics
Contineum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel oral small molecule therapies for neuroscience, inflammation, and immunology indications with high unmet need. Its lead asset is PIPE-791, a novel, brain penetrant, small molecule inhibitor of the lysophosphatidic acid 1 receptor (LPA1R) for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and progressive multiple sclerosis (MS).
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Contineum Therapeutics
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- S&P 500 Hitting Resistance: These 3 Stocks Offer the Best Upside
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Nike’s Post-Earnings Drop Presents a Buying Opportunity
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Microsoft’s Targeted Upside Might Be Too Good to Ignore
Receive News & Ratings for Contineum Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contineum Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.