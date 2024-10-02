AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) Hits New 52-Week High at $109.25

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.25 and last traded at $109.14, with a volume of 84876 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAON. Baird R W raised shares of AAON to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of AAON in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAON

AAON Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a PE ratio of 49.58 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $313.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. AAON’s payout ratio is presently 14.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $2,699,032.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,337.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 29,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $2,699,032.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,412,337.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of AAON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $963,433.02. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $448,850.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,441,927 in the last quarter. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAON. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the second quarter worth approximately $250,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in AAON by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 22,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 32.2% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in AAON by 27.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of AAON during the second quarter worth $1,779,000. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Featured Articles

