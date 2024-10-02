Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.70. Approximately 31,924 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 33,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vertical Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Performance

About Vertical Aerospace

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1.10.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

