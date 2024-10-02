Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $4.20

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.20, but opened at $4.46. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $4.49, with a volume of 1,752 shares trading hands.

Qurate Retail Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 33.57%.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

