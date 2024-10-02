Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.57

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.57 and last traded at $25.85, with a volume of 130621 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kornit Digital from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kornit Digital from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kornit Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Kornit Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.90.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.24 million. Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 23.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.22%. Kornit Digital’s revenue was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Kornit Digital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 29.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kornit Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kornit Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.