Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Shares Down 4.5%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $3.99. 354,642 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 1,530,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Separately, Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $6.50 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolv Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $608.74 million, a PE ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.25.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $25.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.57 million. Research analysts expect that Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolv Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Evolv Technologies by 42.0% during the second quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolv Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 30.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

