Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Trading 4.7% Higher

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.95 and last traded at $16.85. Approximately 3,493 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 28,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 7,936,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,929 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,001,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,704,000 after purchasing an additional 29,249 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Enlight Renewable Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,619,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,326,000 after buying an additional 76,873 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Enlight Renewable Energy by 94,919.7% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,957,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,166,000 after buying an additional 1,955,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 236,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

