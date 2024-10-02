Sun Hung Kai Properties (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $12.00

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.89, with a volume of 133643 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial offices, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 67.5 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.