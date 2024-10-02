John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB) Sets New 52-Week High at $50.49

Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $50.49 and last traded at $50.49, with a volume of 41 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.08 and its 200-day moving average is $41.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.31 and a beta of 0.68.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $403.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 21.59% and a negative net margin of 6.00%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently -38.74%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

