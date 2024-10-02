MELD (MELD) Tops One Day Volume of $757,397.34

MELD (MELD) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. MELD has a market capitalization of $48.57 million and $757,397.34 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can now be bought for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MELD has traded down 8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MELD Profile

MELD was first traded on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,999,996,405 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MELD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01281475 USD and is down -5.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $660,560.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

