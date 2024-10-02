BitTorrent-New Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a market capitalization of $870.03 million and $27.12 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000254 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001062 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001265 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000653 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000091 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 172 active market(s) with $25,251,900.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

