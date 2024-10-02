Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0221

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Threshold has a total market cap of $221.30 million and approximately $12.04 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Threshold has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Threshold Profile

T is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,959,648,527.790247 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02321298 USD and is down -7.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $13,174,823.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

