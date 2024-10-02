Vow (VOW) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.48 Million

Vow (VOW) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One Vow token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0998 or 0.00000164 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vow has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. Vow has a market capitalization of $38.48 million and approximately $590,162.99 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vow Token Profile

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 825,743,074 tokens and its circulating supply is 385,613,399 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vow is vow.foundation.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

