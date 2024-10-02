Aion Trading 6.6% Lower Over Last Week (AION)

Aion (AION) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $826,136.98 and approximately $76.07 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00069083 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00018503 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007308 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000032 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24,296.19 or 0.39920118 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 526,304,878 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.