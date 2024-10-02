Radio Caca One Day Volume Tops $8.25 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $71.19 million and $8.25 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002012 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 423,611,671,770 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,653,438,436 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

