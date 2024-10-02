Metahero Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $17.80 Million (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Metahero has a market cap of $17.80 million and $817,963.79 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Metahero token can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002012 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Metahero Profile

HERO is a token. Its launch date was July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,166,213,223 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Metahero is https://reddit.com/r/metahero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

