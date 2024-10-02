Immutable X (IMX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $887.56 Million

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Immutable X has a total market cap of $887.56 million and approximately $47.37 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Immutable X token can currently be purchased for about $1.56 or 0.00002557 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Immutable X has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Immutable X

Immutable X was first traded on July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here. Immutable X’s official message board is www.immutable.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

