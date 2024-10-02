dForce USD Trading Down 0.1% This Week (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $14.53 million and $6,794.23 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About dForce USD

dForce USD (CRYPTO:USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,593,989 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99614009 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $9,933.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

