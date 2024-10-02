Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 500 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.0% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $1,470,000. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 135,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 38,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 286.5% in the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %
PG stock opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.01 and a 200-day moving average of $166.36. The company has a market cap of $408.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $141.45 and a twelve month high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.69%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
