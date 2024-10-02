NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading 12.6% Higher

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 12.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.71 and last traded at $7.34. Approximately 92,678,961 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 70% from the average daily volume of 54,414,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.93.

Get NIO alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on NIO

NIO Stock Up 2.6 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.82.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.21). NIO had a negative return on equity of 104.61% and a negative net margin of 32.47%. The business had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of NIO

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NIO

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.