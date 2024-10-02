Efforce (WOZX) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Efforce (WOZX) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Efforce has a market cap of $2.03 million and $6,032.98 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Efforce has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Efforce token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Efforce alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000067 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Efforce Profile

Efforce’s launch date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Efforce’s official website is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com.

Efforce Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe.Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efforce and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.