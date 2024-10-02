Radicle Reaches Market Cap of $53.87 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Radicle coin can currently be purchased for $1.04 or 0.00001712 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Radicle has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. Radicle has a market cap of $53.87 million and $5.94 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
Radicle Coin Profile
Radicle was first traded on February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 51,771,495 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radworks_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radicle’s official website is radworks.org. Radicle’s official message board is radicle.mirror.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
