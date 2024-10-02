Jet Protocol Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $186,995.30 and $7.27 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 31.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,764.66 or 0.99985234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00010997 USD and is up 37.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

