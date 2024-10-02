Qubic Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $237.37 Million (QUBIC)

Qubic (QUBIC) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. In the last week, Qubic has traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar. One Qubic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Qubic has a total market cap of $237.37 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Qubic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Qubic

Qubic was first traded on April 12th, 2022. Qubic’s total supply is 116,181,611,584,350 coins and its circulating supply is 113,918,211,990,269 coins. Qubic’s official website is qubic.org. Qubic’s official Twitter account is @_qubic_.

Buying and Selling Qubic

According to CryptoCompare, “Qubic (QUBIC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Qubic has a current supply of 115,330,603,557,521 with 113,398,823,048,271 in circulation. The last known price of Qubic is 0.00000212 USD and is down -3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $3,014,963.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://qubic.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qubic using one of the exchanges listed above.

