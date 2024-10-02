Quantum Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1.33 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $1.33 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,764.66 or 0.99985234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Quantum Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.