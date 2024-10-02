MetisDAO Price Hits $32.59 (METIS)

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. MetisDAO has a market cap of $196.22 million and approximately $11.49 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be bought for about $32.59 or 0.00053621 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 18.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00013776 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,764.66 or 0.99985234 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001016 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007516 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (CRYPTO:METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,021,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,021,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 34.60235044 USD and is down -11.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $18,133,234.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

