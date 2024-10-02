Rakon Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1,975.67 (RKN)

Rakon (RKN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. During the last seven days, Rakon has traded down 22.9% against the dollar. One Rakon token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0934 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rakon has a market cap of $22.68 million and approximately $1,975.67 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Rakon

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rakon directly using U.S. dollars.

