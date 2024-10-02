Bitcoin Private Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 2nd. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00042599 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00036711 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012085 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

