Sleepless AI 24 Hour Volume Hits $20.39 Million (AI)

Sleepless AI (AI) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 2nd. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $51.27 million and approximately $20.39 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Sleepless AI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00000651 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Sleepless AI

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sleepless AI is www.sleeplessailab.com. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Buying and Selling Sleepless AI

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 217,500,000 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 0.42773706 USD and is down -12.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 113 active market(s) with $22,476,825.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessailab.com.”

