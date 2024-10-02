BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Trading Down 4.4% Over Last Week (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for $60,584.56 or 0.99947977 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market capitalization of $752.39 million and $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00008791 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00013797 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001014 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00007529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007178 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00053832 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BTCA is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 61,516.49881048 USD and is down -3.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

