Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $632,000 Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,696,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 52,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,743,000 after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth $204,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $537,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,463,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,216,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,325,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 13,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,216,970.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,325,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PG stock opened at $173.07 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $177.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $408.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Dbs Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.