NCP Inc. Sells 31,381 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

NCP Inc. cut its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,715 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 31,381 shares during the quarter. NCP Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $159.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.17. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.11 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.45.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.