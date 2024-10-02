Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Cuts Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 19,550 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Etfidea LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.2% in the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $157.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $119.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.81. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $95.77 and a 1 year high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

