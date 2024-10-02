Bluefin Capital Management LLC Acquires 869 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bluefin Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Pfizer by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,209,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,886,849,000 after buying an additional 11,099,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,794,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,609 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,104,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,593,000 after acquiring an additional 290,760 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,923,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $417,561,000 after purchasing an additional 470,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,260,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,077,000 after purchasing an additional 238,850 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $34.11. The stock has a market cap of $162.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -477.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average is $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a negative net margin of 4.66% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

